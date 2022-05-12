Call of Duty: Warzone player accidentally snipes an enemy out of a plane while shooting Godzilla

A Call of Duty: Warzone player accidentally hit an incredible shot while they were shooting Godzilla in the Operation Monarch event, shooting an enemy flying a plane by mistake.

The Operation Monarch event introduced Godzilla and King Kong, two of the most iconic monsters in history, adding exciting new dangerous encounters for players. Both monsters deal devastating damage as they traverse the map, and players can shoot them for drops and helpful killstreaks.

Not everyone is enjoying the Monarch event, though. Popular streamers have criticized the mode for being lackluster. Regardless, thousands of players are diving into the new experience, and some have even managed to pull off impressive shots by accident.

Warzone player Chipguy162 was shooting Godzilla with a sniper rifle, repeatedly emptying their clip into the giant monster. What they didn’t expect was an enemy player to fly directly into their line of fire, causing them to hit a beautiful shot as they shot the plane out of the sky. They didn’t celebrate after hitting the shot and continued shooting Godzilla as if nothing happened.

Hitting a pilot with a sniper rifle in Warzone is tough since the planes move quickly, and it is difficult to line up the shot. But this time, the pilot did all the work themselves by flying right into the bullet, providing one of the easiest clips of all time. Maybe the secret is not trying to hit the shot and hoping luck is on your side.