Warzone 2’s most controversial perk has been disabled while it’s balanced ‘for future implementation’

One of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s most controversial perks has been disabled for a balancing pass, Raven Software announced today.

Warzone 2’s current selection of pre-made Perk Packages is going away with season two when players will be able to make their own. But one perk has been so strong that it’s being taken out of the game for an undisclosed amount of time.

📢 The Birdseye Perk has been disabled in Battle Royale until further notice while we balance it for future implementation into customizable Perk Packages. Stay tuned. 🦅https://t.co/ADQ8BMOpdA #Warzone2 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 30, 2023

The perk in question is Birdseye, which reveals the direction enemy players are facing on UAV and radar pings. Not only that, but the perk works whenever any player in the lobby uses a UAV, offering periodic pings on the radar.

“The Birdseye Perk has been disabled in Battle Royale until further notice while we balance it for future implementation into customizable Perk Packages,” Raven said. “Stay tuned.”

Premade Perk Packages is just one of many early Warzone 2 decisions that are being rolled back by Raven Software in season two. Others include changing the Gulag from two-vs-two to one-vs-one, the inability to bust open doors while plating, and three-plate armor vests.

Birdseye was the Ultimate perk as part of the Recon Perk Package, but it’s been replaced by the Survivor perk. Survivor will ping enemies that downed you and also allow you to get revived faster by allies.

Related: Warzone 2 will give all players customizable perks, 3-plate armor vests, and more starting in season 2

Raven also revealed that the Revive Pistol has been disabled while the developer investigates an issue with it.