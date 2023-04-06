Warzone 2 Recruit a Friend: How to recruit, rules, and all rewards

It's been a long day, without you my friend.

Call of Duty and Warzone 2 are more fun when played with friends. While you can always team up with players you meet in matches, inviting your IRL friends to your squad will be a completely different experience.

From the banter to inside jokes, playing alongside a friend will enrich your overall gaming experience, no matter the multiplayer playlist. Even in game modes like ranked and Plunder, which will become available in Modern Warfare 2 season three, playing with a familiar face can help you score more victories in the long run unless those faces are bafflingly ungifted at the game.

To encourage more players to invite their friends to Modern Warfare 2, the developers have kicked off the Recruit a Friend initiative, where players can even earn rewards in the process.

How to recruit friends in Warzone 2

Navigate to the official Recruit a Friend webpage on Call of Duty’s website. Click on login and sign into your Activision account. Click on Get Started. Link your Activision account to your Recruit a Friend account by selecting Authorize. Scroll down on the Recruit a Friend page and copy your recruit link. Send this link to your friends to recruit them.

Recruiting three friends will allow players to unlock rewards such as blueprints, emblems, and stickers.

All the Recruit a Friend rewards in Warzone 2

SMG Blueprint — Moondust Pistol Emblem — Aggressor Sticker — Let’s Rock Sign Up Bonus — Player and Weapon Double XP tokens Calling Card — 8-Bit Aggressor Loading Screen — Point Attacker Pistol Blueprint — Shiroi Inazuma Tokens — Battle Pass Double XP tokens

These rewards can be unlocked after completing certain challenges with each recruited player.

