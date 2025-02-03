‘Unplayable’ Black Ops 6, Warzone now plagued with blue screen, crashing, and DirectX errors after last update

Call of Duty’s woes continue after season two’s update last week, now resulting in a new batch of issues that are hampering players from enjoying both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Recommended Videos

The official CoD updates account on Twitter/X posted that “PC players have reported an increase in blue screen errors” when playing the game, which is on top of a new swath of reports that DirectX errors and crashes are popping up on PC as well.

❗️ #BlackOps6 #Warzone



PC Players have reported an increase in Blue Screen errors when playing Call of Duty.



Details: https://t.co/UxX798e142 — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, it appears that console players are doing alright thus far this week, especially after CoD added the ability to turn off crossplay in Ranked Play matches and avoid hacking and cheating gamers on PC.

But on PC, the problems only seem to be getting worse. PC gamers have been reporting that BO6 freezes their computer and then makes the entire system restart, as well as more DirectX errors where “DirectX encountered an unrecoverable error” appears and the game closes down. Some suggest it could be a driver-related problem.

Fortunately, Activision says it’s aware of at least one of these issues, but the constant deluge of bugs, errors, and bad news was supposed to come to an end with season two after BO6 and Warzone suffered from issues through the holiday break.

Things have gotten so bad in Warzone, in fact, that Raven Software was forced to postpone any additional content for the game to instead spend the season two update working on fixing existing problems with the game. And now, there’s a whole bunch of new ones, apparently. And these season two issues aren’t new, either. Last week, many players couldn’t play with friends on season two launch day due to a “join failed because you are on a different version” error which was fixed the next day.

Even with all of the negative news surrounding CoD lately, though, it was still the best-selling game in the U.S. for 2024, and a top-played game on both PlayStation and Xbox in January. Regardless, players expect more and better from the billion dollar franchise, with one player calling Activision “incompetent,” having not done anything to help them even after experiencing crashing problems for a week.

The new Zombies map has been a bright spot of season two. Image via Activision

Another gamer called CoD “unplayable” after the season two update, saying “within five minutes, game crashes, black screen, and my PC restarts” while boasting strong specs on their gaming rig, so the ongoing technical complaints are feeling pretty widespread.

Meanwhile, one CoD competitor looks poised to make a comeback. Today, EA announced that Battlefield will allow players to help play-test the upcoming new entry in the franchise, in what could be a decently big blow to Activision as it continues to struggle with CoD’s live service woes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy