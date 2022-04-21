Trophy System set to be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard in season 3

Activision has revealed all of the new content that’s coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone later this month with the launch of season three. And one item that’s been heavily requested by the competitive Call of Duty community, in particular, is set to join the game nearly six months after its launch.

A Trophy System field upgrade will be added to Vanguard multiplayer at the launch of season three. Trophy Systems have been a part of several past Call of Duty titles as a way to defend players from enemy throwables, such as grenades.

The Vanguard version of the Trophy System “intercepts Frag Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and No. 69 Stun Grenades while they are still in the air, neutralizing them before they reach the area around the Trophy System,” according to Activision. This field upgrade will be immediately available to all Vanguard players at the start of season three.

The addition of a Trophy System could have a major impact on Vanguard Ranked Play and Call of Duty League action. The only other field upgrade that’s used in competitive play this year is Dead Silence. Now, players will have another option if they want to prioritize staying safe from explosives over having silent footsteps. The Trophy System will likely be a popular field upgrade choice among the pros, especially in the respawn game modes.

On top of bringing a Trophy System to Vanguard, a new multiplayer map called Mayhem is also being introduced at the start of season three. “This 1950s movie set is built for fast-paced combat,” Activision said. “The roughly three-lane design has an open roof that you can rain Killstreaks down on.”

Season three is scheduled to begin on April 27. You can read about the other additions coming to Vanguard and Warzone in Activision’s blog post.