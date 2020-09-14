Treyarch confirms FMJ won’t be returning in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch lead game designer Tony Flame spoke again today about some of the design philosophy behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Today’s tweet revealed that FMJ would not be returning as an attachment in Black Ops Cold War. The attachment has been included in past Call of Duty titles to help with bullet penetration, allowing players to deal extra damage through walls.

Bullet Penetration will be consistent per weapon in Black Ops Cold War. While past titles had Attachments like FMJ, we found these to be inconsistent and unreadable on the receiving end. It's solely class based: LMG's have more penetration than AR's which have more than SMG's. — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) September 14, 2020

“Bullet penetration will be consistent per weapon in Black Ops Cold War,” Flame said. “While past titles had attachments like FMJ, we found these to be inconsistent and unreadable on the receiving end. It’s solely class based: LMG’s have more penetration than AR’s which have more than SMG’s.”

Flame, meanwhile, is quickly becoming a favorite among the Call of Duty community for his propensity for posting updates on behind the scenes discussions at Treyarch.

Today’s tweet, like most of his from the past week, was met with happiness and approval from pros and amateurs alike. Clayster, ACHES, and Censor were just some who replied positively to Flame’s post.

Flame has received praise multiple times in less than a week since the Black Ops Cold War debut for talking about controversial subjects like damage flinch and scorestreaks in the game.