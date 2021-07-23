Toronto Ultra knock off Florida Mutineers, move to 4-0 in CDL Stage 5 group play

After alternating map wins in the first three games of their Call of Duty League Stage Five group play match with the Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra ended the series with a dominant performance on Raid Hardpoint to take today’s series 3-1.

The first three maps were played as close as they could be. Toronto won the first map, Garrison Hardpoint, 214-202 with time running out before Florida could hop on the Hardpoint. Map two went to a round 11 on Standoff Search and Destroy where Florida came out on top, while the Garrison Control went to round five before Toronto closed it out 3-2.

But in the eventual last map of the series, Toronto started the Raid Hardpoint off with a 149-6 lead.

“Yeah, I’d say we’re reasonably happy,” star Toronto player Cammy said after the series. “They’re not an easy team to beat and we played both Hardpoints, I’d say, pretty well and Control was a bit sloppy but we managed to get the job done.”

Cammy posted a 0.99 K/D throughout the series’ four games, including an impressive 1.56 K/D in game three. But it was his teammates, specifically Insight and Bance, leading the way in the kill column for the Ultra. Insight had a 1.16 overall K/D while Bance led the team with a 1.21 K/D. Toronto move to 4-0 in Stage Five group play with a 12-2 map count.

Dominant.



Toronto Ultra secure a 3-1 victory against the Florida Mutineers and continue their momentum into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/kKDKirmwlp — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 23, 2021

Florida, despite the rough go in game four, played well throughout the match and had chances to win earlier games in the series. The Mutineers are a team that’s coming into form at the perfect time as the season is winding down with the Stage Five Major and CDL Playoffs right around the corner. With the loss today, Florida’s record sits at 3-1 in group play.

Skyz was the only player on Florida to go positive, posting a 1.04 K/D over the series’ four maps. Havok and Owakening had overall K/Ds of 0.92 and 0.96, respectively.

Florida finish Stage Five group play with their matchup against the Minnesota RØKKR on Saturday, July 24 at 3:30pm CT. Toronto will wrap up group play when they take on the Dallas Empire on Sunday, July 25 at 5pm CT in a rematch of the epic losers finals match in the Stage Four Major in June.