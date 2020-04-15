This Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag play is as silly as it is smart

“Win your Gulags.” That’s about as basic as advice gets when it comes to Call of Duty: Warzone, but it rings true every day that players drop in to the battle royale game.

The Gulag is what sets Warzone apart from other BR titles. If you die, you can come right back if you win your one-vs-one in prison. By now, everyone has played their fair share of Gulags and seen all of the different strategies that can be employed—except for this one.

This clip posted shows off a unique way to win your Gulag and get back into the game. And it didn’t involve an amazing shot or crazy 360 no-scope.

There’s a new spray in the season three Battle Pass that depicts a soldier, and the enemy player used it to their advantage by spraying it on the back wall of the Gulag.

The need for twitchy, fast-response shots in the Gulag made the player quickly react and shoot at the wall, giving the enemy the chance to peek out from behind cover and take them out with ease.

It’s too funny to watch the winner stare at a wall and wait for a gunshot sound before peeking out and confirming the kill. Keep this clip in mind the next time you’re trying to win your Gulag, or you could be the laughing stock of your squad for weeks to come.