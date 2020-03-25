This ATV tactic could save an AFK teammate in Call of Duty: Warzone

It’s happened to most of us. You’re in the middle of a battle royale game and the circle is coming, but your teammate has gone AFK for whatever reason. Maybe their mom is calling them, or their food just arrived, or their dog is barking. But they’re gone.

What do you do? Do you leave them to die? Not anymore. In Call of Duty: Warzone, you can grab an ATV and save the day.

One player posted a clip of a moment from their game like the one described above. With the circle bearing down on them and a teammate not moving, the ATV tactic came to the rescue.

The second teammate hopped on the back of the ATV and they then used the vehicle to boost them onto the front of it and carry them to safety with ease. Thanks to Warzone’s nonexistent physics when in a vehicle, the AFK player was totally unmoved otherwise.

We don’t suggest using this tactic regularly because standing on an ATV could easily kill you. But in an emergency, this seems like a solid plan to save that friend who’s always running to the bathroom unannounced.

Stay safe out there, gamers. If you’re going to go AFK, make sure to give your teammates a heads up so they can grab an ATV to save your butt.