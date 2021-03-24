There’s a new issue with the crossbow in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty’s new crossbow, the R1 Shadowhunter, has been a bit problematic over the past week or so.

First, the gun was released in Black Ops Cold War too early and subsequently taken out of player's inventories even after they unlocked it. And now that it's finally available, it's creating an issue in Warzone.

❗️ We're investigating the issue preventing players from equipping the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow via the Weapons menu after having purchased the bundle.



We'll provide an update soon.https://t.co/TrOz87TjVh — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 24, 2021

Raven Software has revealed that some players are having a problem equipping the crossbow after purchasing the in-game store bundle. There are no issues with using it if players unlock it via the challenge, though.

"We're investigating the issue preventing players from equipping the R1 Shadowhunter crossbow via the Weapons menu after having purchased the bundle," Raven said. "We'll provide an update soon."

The issue can be found on the Warzone Trello board under the "Investigating" tab, so work is being done behind the scenes to get it fixed. But if players still want to use the gun beforehand, they can unlock it naturally.

The R1 Shadowhunter can be purchased for 1,800 CoD Points via the "Archaic Range" bundle in the store in both games.

