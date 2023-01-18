Warzone 2 is normally dominated by assault rifles and submachine guns, but marksman rifles and battle rifles like the SO-14 are worth leveling up and using in loadouts for players who can adapt to their specific playstyle.

“Adapt to any situation with this select-fire rifle,” says the SO’s in-game description. “Stay in semi-auto for long-distance target shooting or switch to full auto when things get up close and personal.”

Full-auto fire is a nice fallback, but it’s not recommended with this gun, since the muzzle flash creates such wild smoke that it will inhibit your vision completely. Keep your distance and gun down your foes at mid-range with our loadout guide.

Here’s the best loadout to use for the SO-14 battle rifle in Warzone 2.

Best SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.50lb Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.40in

22″ Boremaster Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip

Why this is the best SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2

This loadout really turns the SO-14 into a decent mid-range option in Warzone 2. Your results may vary when trying to fire at longer distances with this particular setup, but you can try swapping out the AIM OP-V4 optic for a scope that offers longer range to see if it strikes your fancy.

This set of attachments will buff up the SO’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control, which are generally the three areas of focus for any loadout weapon in the battle royale. You won’t miss much of the mobility and handling negated by this loadout, either, since you should rock an SMG or assault rifle as a backup for the SO.

Best perk package for SO-14 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

You’ll want to stay on the move with the SO-14, so Double Time will allow you to keep your maneuverability in spite of the gun’s poor mobility and handling. As for the other perks, the only really useful one is Ghost, which will help keep you on the down-low and off of the enemy’s radar screens when they call in a UAV.

Best equipment for SO-14 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash or Stun

Flash or Stun Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Whether you choose to use a flash or a stun in Warzone 2, your enemy is going to have a bad time. Stuns prevent them from moving very well for a while and flash grenades can blind them for up to five seconds, so use either one to your advantage.

For lethals, semtex is great for clearing enemies out of buildings, but the throwing knife is amazing at one-shotting AI enemies or finishing off downed foes from afar.