The best Pelington 703 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Try this old sniper on for size.

Oft-forgotten sniper rifles are seeing a resurgence (no pun intended) as part of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard’s season three update.

With some of the game’s meta snipers being nerfed, relics of the past are finding their way back into sniper loadouts everywhere. Black Ops Cold War’s Pelington 703 is one of those sniper rifles thanks to the recent patch.

The Pelington is a classic bolt-action sniper rifle, reminiscent of snipers of CoDs past. Once you wrap your hand-eye skills around the rhythm of the gun’s fire, bolt, fire rhythm, it can become one of the more powerful options for long-range combat whether you prefer Caldera or Rebirth Island.

Here’s the best way to kit the Pelington in Warzone’s Gunsmith.

Best Pelington 703 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 27.2″ Combat Recon

27.2″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Black Ops Cold War’s pinnacle sniper stands with the best of them in Warzone now. This loadout accentuates its strengths by lessening some of its weaker aspects by buffing its damage, range, mobility, and control.

If you haven’t unlocked the Pelington yet, it’s worth dropping into some Black Ops multiplayer games or matches on Rebirth Island to try and procure one for yourself. It could become your go-to long-range option in your favorite Warzone sniper loadout.