The best Marshal loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest gun added to Call of Duty: Warzone is the Marshal—and it’s here to enforce the law.

The Marshal is a break-action pistol, which is a “hand loaded double barrel pistol” that “fires 12 gauge shells.” This means that it’s basically a handheld shotgun, so it has “excellent damage at close range with a one-shot kill potential.”

Shockingly, it can also be equipped with Dual Wield and Dragon’s Breath, turning it into an akimbo, firebreathing, handheld shotgun. That sounds pretty gnarly. It’s yours to unlock and wreak havoc with in multiple Call of Duty games today.

Here’s the best way to equip your Marshal for fun and madness inside Warzone.

The best Marshal loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 6.5″ Cut Down

Stock: Dual Wield

Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath

This gun has a very short range—very, very short. Keep that in mind when trying to mess around in Verdansk. But the key thing here is the Dragon’s Breath ammo, which has been problematic in Warzone before. This time, it’s on a pistol.

Dragon’s Breath will set enemies on fire and deal damage over time. It’s a pretty fun option to swap to inside of buildings and other close-range encounters in Verdansk, especially if you want to watch your enemies burn to death.