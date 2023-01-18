There are so many weapons to choose from in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 that there are undoubtedly going to be some underrated ones. Although it doesn’t light up the scoreboard or do anything too interesting, the LM-S is one of these guns,

The flagship marksman rifle of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the LM-S is ranked up by leveling the Lachmann-762 battle rifle to level 17. That’s right, this gun is in the same family as the MP5.

It’s a “highly accurized semi-automatic rifle available to military and police,” according to the LM-S’s in-game description. “Precision manufacturing provides unmatched accuracy for long-range engagements.”

Here’s the best set of attachments to help bring the LM-S to the next level in Warzone 2.

Best LM-S loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 Recoil Smoothness: +1.40oz Bullet Velocity: +1.00in

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: AIM OP-V4 Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00oz Close: +1.80in

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip Recoil Stabilization: +0.80oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.40in

Phase-3 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity Recoil Smoothness: -0.70g Recoil Steadiness: -9.00gr

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Why this is the best LM-S loadout in Warzone 2

The LM-S feels weaker in comparison to some of the other marksman rifles available in Warzone 2 and MW2, but still offers some of the better range and accuracy out of all the other guns in the archetype.

Using these attachments, you can increase the LM-S’s damage, range, accuracy, and recoil control. All four of these attributes are important when playing battle royale, especially when using a marksman rifle at mid-range. Long-range shots will be tough, but increased bullet velocity will help with lanky bullet drop.

Best perk package for LM-S in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Until the day comes when players can customize their own perk packages in Warzone 2, if it indeed ever comes at all, then Specter is the way to go for all general-purpose loadout builds. Double Time and Ghost perks are too good to pass up.

Best equipment for LM-S in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash

Flash Lethal: Throwing Knife or Semtex

Make sure to bring a flash grenade and toss them directly into your enemy’s vision to blind them for a good five seconds, because at that point, it doesn’t matter what weapon you have. But you can use a throwing knife on a downed foe to grab the kill before they can self-revive.