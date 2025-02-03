The best Feng 82 loadout in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s arsenal gets a few new weapons with every seasonal update—with the Feng 82 light machine gun providing a solid option if you’re looking to beam your opponents across the map.

When it comes to the primary options, LMGs are the cream of the crop in Warzone—offering a steady fire rate and damage range, ideal for mid to long-range engagements. While the Feng 82 lacks firing power, the devs claim it provides exceptional accuracy and handling—the best in its class.

But with the correct set of attachments, you can improve the weapon’s shortcomings, taking full advantage of its accuracy. So, to turn the LMG into a beam, here’s our build for the Feng 82 in Warzone.

Best Feng 82 loadout in Warzone

Needs a buff to compete with the meta picks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Feng 82 isn’t an absolute meta pick at launch because of its massive visual recoil (gun kick)—unlike the two new weapons, PPSh-41 SMG and Cypher 091 AR. However, it’s a hard-hitting LMG, and you can never go wrong with an LMG in your hand while dropping into Urzikstan.

Best Feng 82 build in Warzone

Slot Attachment Optic Willis 3x

(3x Magnification, Recoil Gun Kick) Muzzle Compensator

(Vertical Recoil Control) Barrel Gain-Twist Barrel

(Bullet Velocity) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Quickdraw Grip

(Aim Down Sight Speed) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement, Movement, Hipfire Movement, Aim Walking Movement Speed) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil, Vertical Recoil Control)

Despite the devs describing the Feng 82 as a highly accurate gun, the colossal visual recoil while aiming down sights holds you back from consistently hitting your shots. Our build helps address this issue and considerably improves its bullet velocity, recoil control, gun kickback, and mobility.

To kick things off, we equip the Willis 3x, our go-to Optic for mid to long-range weapons, and add the Compensator for the much-needed vertical recoil control. The Gain-Twist Barrel significantly buffs the damage range, and the Quick Draw Grip lets you instantly scope in to take down to rejoin the gunfights or quickly beam an enemy far away from you.

The Vertical Foregrip and Recoil Springs work well together to let you bring the recoil down significantly, and the Extended Mag I allows you to spray your bullets without the need to reload every few seconds.

Best Feng 82 loadout and class in Warzone

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Long Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: 9x18mm Makarov Overpressured

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perk One: Survivor

Survivor Perk Two: Sprinter

Sprinter Perk Three: Tempered

Tempered Wildcard: Gunfighter

This is my standard setup for Warzone loadouts, with the Grekhova offering a decent starting point before you replace it with an SMG. The Sprinter and Tempered are no-brainers for Perks, as they let you sprint indefinitely and fully plate up with just two instead of three armor plates.

The Gunfighter Wildcard is a must to run eight attachments instead of five. Finally, the Smoke Grenade always comes in handy during the final circles to get out of a tricky situation and rotate to a better position. The Semtex, on the other hand, is my go-to explosive to throw and charge at enemies.

