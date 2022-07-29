The best AS44 loadout in Warzone

With nearly 200 guns to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone in the summer of 2022, it can be tough to decide which weapon to add to your limited selection of pre-made loadouts.

What makes the situation even more confusing is the constant nerfs, buffs, and tweaks that weapons receive over time to help keep the meta fresh so one gun doesn’t dominate the killfeed for too long. And with updates happening at least every month, there’s a lot to keep track of.

One of the weapons that’s recently seen a resurgence in the meta is the AS44 from Call of Duty: Vanguard. The AS44 was a non-factor in Warzone for nearly a year since Vanguard released last November. But with a recent buff in the Season Four update and a new emphasis on smaller maps like Fortune’s Keep, it’s become a top gun for players to add to their loadouts.

Here’s the best set of attachments for the AS44 to have success in Warzone.

Best AS44 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: SVT-50 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-50 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: ZAC 12B Custom

ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk: Disable

Disable Perk 2: On-Hand

The AS44’s strength is its incredibly high rate of fire, which lends it to dealing top damage up close on maps like Fortune’s Keep or Rebirth Island. With this loadout, you can also use it at range thanks to the SVT-50 PU Scope 3-6x.

If you’d rather focus on close-quarters engagements, swap out the 3-6x scope for something like the G16 2.5x or Slate Reflector, and wreak havoc inside of the buildings in Warzone’s two small-scale locations.

This weapon is not for everyone, but if you can rein in its recoil to help maximize the gun’s dominant fire rate and DPS output, it could become a new favorite.