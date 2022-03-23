The best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Fans of high fire-rate submachine guns in Call of Duty got a special gift this week with the launch of Vanguard’s Season Two Reloaded update.

The Armaguerra 43 is the World War II FPS’s latest addition, and the SMG is looking to be a strong option for close-range encounters. It’s strong at the outset, but it’s made even better once it’s unlocked, leveled up, and tweaked in the Gunsmith.

While it sports a wildly high rate of fire, the Armaguerra is weak in the damage department. Its magazine is also pretty small relative to its fire rate, but these issues are fixed quite quickly with some key attachments to help turn it into a beast up close.

Here’s a strong loadout for the Armaguerra in Vanguard.

The best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 550MM 03P

Imerito 550MM 03P Optic: Shiraishi Custom Type 15

Shiraishi Custom Type 15 Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags

8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

This loadout’s key is the 8mm Kurz 75 Round Mags, which turns the high fire-rate SMG into an absolute bullet hose that will rain hell on unsuspecting enemies inside of Vanguard’s close-quarters maps.

SMG and objective players will find a lot of fun to be had with this build, which admittedly hammers the weapon’s speed and movement but increases its firepower and ability to dole out a wild amount of damage up close.