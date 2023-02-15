TeePee on Warzone 2 season 2: ‘W gameplay changes, terrible weapon balancing pass’

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer TeePee is enjoying the gameplay changes introduced in the season two update today. He isn’t a fan of the lackluster weapon adjustments, however.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season two is live, bringing tons of new content to Warzone 2, DMZ, and traditional multiplayer modes. While the new content is exciting, it is not enough to win over TeePee.

In a recent stream, the 2014 world champion explained how he believes the gameplay changes are “for the better.” But he also thinks the weapon balancing in the update is not up to par and feels like nothing was changed or balanced.

The official patch notes include detailed breakdowns of the changes made to several weapons, but it doesn’t seem like they were enough to change or balance the current meta.

“I feel like all the changes they made to the game are for the better,” TeePee said. “I think the weapon balancing, they did a terrible job by doing nothing, basically. But all the gameplay changes are all really good. So like, W gameplay changes, terrible weapon balancing pass.”

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two adds significant updates to the battle royale experience. Players can dive into the new map Ashika Island, featuring the return of the popular Resurgence mode.

The Al Mazrah map also received notable updates, like a new downed aircraft at Sattiq Caves, transforming the area into the beloved Afghan map from the original Modern Warfare 2. There are also new underground tunnels near Suburbs 14, a new passenger train, and other small changes around the map.

In TeePee’s eyes, another round of updates might be needed to help balance the weapons in MW2 and Warzone 2 to match the positive gameplay changes.