Summit1g goes on rant about weapon balance in Call of Duty: Warzone after being killed by RPG

There are a lot of different weapons that players can find scattered around the Call of Duty: Warzone map. Most are balanced weapons that provide enough firepower to survive without being overpowered. But other weapons, like the RPG, can knock fully-armored enemies and can be easily found in most locations.

A lot of fans believe explosive weapons need to be fixed to prevent players from exploiting their power and for them to be balanced. Summit1g experienced a camping player abusing the RPG yesterday who managed to wipe his team with a last-minute shot.

Summit was playing Warzone when an enemy player blew up his teammate in an SUV with an RPG. Summit noticed the shot came from a rooftop directly to his left, so he turned and engaged the enemy. Summit managed to do significant damage and broke the enemy’s armor. He was prepared to finish them off if they peaked again. Summit was able to down the enemy, but not before they fired off another RPG shot.

The RPG shot killed Summit and eliminated his team from the game, which prompted a response about Warzone rewarding players who camp and abuse RPGs.

“Come on man, you’re going to reward that guy for being an ass wipe?” Summit said.

He continued his rant in the lobby and explained that Warzone is rewarding players who rely on RPGs and other explosives to win.

“Like I can understand high ass buildings, stupid fucking circles, not punishing dip shits that want to sit on top of buildings… but fuck, do we have to give them all the tools that make it that much easier?” Summit said. “Fucking Claymores, Bouncing Bettys, rocket launchers, filled all over the mother fucking map.”

Warzone has had a tough couple of days. Several popular streamers have spoken out about the rampant cheating and hacking problem, and the general player base has experienced various glitches. Weapon balance issues and the abuse of explosives have been relevant since Warzone’s launch in March. Infinity Ward and Activision might need to make some changes to explosive weapons in a future update.