Sources: London Royal Ravens set to add Harry as substitute player for 2022 Call of Duty League season

The London Royal Ravens franchise is expected to complete its Call of Duty League roster with European player Harry, who previously won back-to-back European Challengers Finals in 2020 and 2021, sources tell Dot Esports.

The 21-year-old is set to be a substitute player for the Ravens. London’s starting roster for the 2022 season features Afro, Zer0, Nastie, and Gismo.

During last year’s Cold War season, Harry was rated as one of the best AR players in Europe. Throughout the season, he won seven Challenger Cups, one Open tournament, placed first at both Stage One Elite and Stage Four Elite, won the Stage Two and Four Elite Playoffs for $20,000 each, and finished the season off by claiming first place at the European Challengers Finals for $40,000.

His victory at the final event of last season marked back-to-back titles in the European Challengers Finals for himself and teammate Vortex, the only two players in the region to achieve this feat.

Harry has plenty of history with three of London’s current starters. He teamed with Nastie throughout the majority of the Cold War season and Gismo joined the pair toward the last quarter of the season. Harry also played alongside Afro at the end of Modern Warfare, where the pair won the European Challengers Finals with Dqvee, Vortex, and Denza.

In Vanguard, Harry is currently playing as a flex player but has been alternating between the two AR positions throughout most of his career and could easily adjust into either role. So far this season, he’s placed second in the first two EU Challengers Cups and fourth in the most recent tournament over the weekend.

It’s unknown whether Harry will move to North America with the rest of London’s players or if he’ll stay in England and continue competing in Europe.