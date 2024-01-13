Small but critical CoD quality of life change is making Rust and Shipment so much more fun

Sometimes, in life, it’s all about the little things—and the same can be said for Call of Duty. For some, CoD is life, and a minor quality-of-life change has made life much easier.

In an update last week, Sledgehammer Games removed a minor inconvenience for players, but the dev is receiving praise for it. The studio removed a quick “weapon check” animation that played whenever players respawned, but only on small maps where skirmishes happen much more often.

Getting back into action is even quicker now. Image via Activision

Judging by community sentiment, the small change has made a world of difference, especially now that the Rustment 24/7 playlist is back. The playlist features small, popular maps Rust and Shipment, and the removal of the animation is much more noticeable now than last week on another small map named Meat.

In a Reddit discussion from Jan. 12, players praised the change, saying “hallelujah” and offering thanks to the dev for making it happen.

“No more gun check animation on Shipment and Rust,” the poster of the thread said. “I am now able to spawn and fight instead of dying 10 times in row from being trapped. Thank you for this QOL (quality of life) change.”

The change is hugely noticeable now, especially when switching from a small map to a normal one, where the weapon check animation still plays. Upon spawning, the player character will pull back the slide of the gun in their hands. It’s a cool animation but somewhat needless, especially on smaller maps where engagements are constant.

“It’s seriously affected several spawns where before I’d have died because of the animation but instead was able to win the gun fight,” another player said. “Huge W to SHG, thanks for listening and making the change. So refreshing after a year of MW2.”

Rustment is a popular playlist in MW3 in large part due to the small maps where there’s no need to run and find enemies. The constant flow of combat is great for completing challenges like unlocking camos, so many players flock to the playlist whenever it’s live.