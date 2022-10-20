Seeing Steam Connection Timeout Error? Here’s what to do￼

The campaign rollout for Call of Duty’s latest title Modern Warfare 2 has caused Steam and Battle.net servers to face unprecedented load.

Following the access to the campaign earlier today both hosting services are facing issues with loading the title. Some players are struggling to open Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 despite having pre-downloaded the game on their devices.

There have been over a hundred reports of issues with Steam over the past hour, according to DownDetector. While battle.net is facing log-in problems, some players that bought the game have access to the campaign.

The servers will likely be back up within the hour, however, with some players being able to download the game once more to load up the campaign.

This story is breaking.