Scuf Gaming releases Call of Duty League team collection of controllers

Custom console controller company Scuf Gaming released a new collection today with gear branded for each team in the Call of Duty League.

With 12 new controllers, Scuf is looking to leverage the inaugural season of the newly-franchised league. Custom team branding is available for the Scuf Infinity 4PS Pro PlayStation-style controller and Impact, which has a look that’s more similar to a controller used for an Xbox.

The @ScufGaming x Call of Duty League collection is now available!



Dominate the competition with designs from your favorite Call of Duty pro team: https://t.co/Uo6rAuBGCx pic.twitter.com/RJhG9LAZS7 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) June 25, 2020

“SCUF Gaming has a long history with the highest levels of competition in Call of Duty, and we’re proud to launch this collection so fans can support their favorite team,” Scuf CEO and founder Duncan Ironmonger said. “While the designs capture all of the excitement and passion of each franchise, SCUF features and functionality unlock the true potential of every competitor and gamer.”

The SCUF x @CODLeague Collection is HERE! 🚨



Show off your @CallofDuty skills while representing your favorite team: https://t.co/Ce44CSeoSg pic.twitter.com/8Q5UdOxPyZ — Scuf Gaming (@ScufGaming) June 25, 2020

The 4PS style controller is available for $159.95, while the new CDL-branded Impact controllers retail for $169.95.

This isn’t the beginning of Scuf’s relationship with the CDL, though. The brand already had a sponsorship deal with the league as its official controller partner coming into the year. Prior to this season’s launch in January, the CDL announced that its deal with Scuf would run through 2021.