Saints joins New York Subliners’ Academy team

The New York Subliners has added Call of Duty veteran Saints to its Academy team for the 2021 Challengers season. Saints joins Prolute and Spart on the lineup that still needs to officially fill one more spot for the upcoming season.

Saints has 10 years of competitive experience in CoD. He's spent time with notable teams like Luminosity, Echo Fox, Team Envy, and Denial Esports. Saints spent the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League with the Los Angeles Guerrillas but was dropped at the end of the season.

Please welcome the latest addition to the Subliners Academy. #NYSL pic.twitter.com/HOdaXEAKvB — NYSL (@Subliners) February 9, 2021

The 25-year-old has stayed busy in the offseason and has established himself as a talented player in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Saints won the Toronto Ultra 5k Holiday Snack 2020 in December and the fifth NA Call of Duty Challengers Cup alongside Prolute and Spart at the end of January.

The trio has competed with amateur player GloFrosty multiple times, including the two events they won. It's unclear if GloFrosty will fill the final spot on NY's Academy team, but they do need a fourth player.

Diamondcon was originally signed to the Subliners' Academy team but was moved to the starting roster when ZooMaa announced his retirement. This was good news for Diamondcon, but it left the Academy squad with one less player.

The remaining trio and GloFrosty have performed well in the last two events they competed in. Last weekend, they qualified for the upcoming 2021 NA Call of Duty Challengers Elite Stage One.