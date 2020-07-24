The final tournament of the 2020 Call of Duty League regular season is officially here.

The online 2020 Toronto Ultra Home Series kicked off today. This is the last chance for Call of Duty League teams to earn CDL Points before next month’s $4.6 million postseason begins.

Since this is the last regular-season event of the year, it’s only fitting that all of the top four teams in the standings are competing this weekend. The Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, and Florida Mutineers are even in the same group at the Toronto Home Series, forming one of the toughest pools of the season. The Chicago Huntsmen, on the other hand, are in Group A along with three teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Dallas most recently won the online London Home Series last weekend. But Florida, Atlanta, and Chicago will try to get back into championship-winning form before CoD Champs 2020.

Similar to all of the other Home Series tournaments this year, eight of the league’s 12 teams will compete at the Toronto Home Series. These franchises will be separated into two pools for group play to fight for four spots in the single-elimination bracket that will be used to determine the final Home Series champion of the inaugural Call of Duty League season.

Here are the results from the online 2020 Call of Duty League Toronto Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, July 24

Dallas Empire vs. Florida Mutineers (Group B)

Florida lead 2-1

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-127 Florida

Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-1 Florida

Hackney Yard Domination: 159-154 Dallas

Minnesota RØKKR vs. Atlanta FaZe (Group B)

Atlanta win 3-0

Rammaza Hardpoint: 250-237 Atlanta

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-1 Atlanta

Gun Runner Domination: 173-158 Atlanta

This article will be updated until the Toronto Home Series ends on Sunday, July 26.