Call of Duty League fans are being treated to a second-consecutive weekend with an online tournament.

The 2020 Paris Legion Home Series started today. It’s the sixth event of the inaugural Call of Duty League season since the league moved to an online-only format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the top teams in the standings are competing this weekend, aside from the Chicago Huntsmen and Minnesota RØKKR. The Florida Mutineers, who won last weekend’s Minnesota Home Series, will look to become the first Call of Duty League franchise to win back-to-back events. But the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe, who are also trying to capture their third Home Series win of the season, will try to rebound from their losses to Florida last week.

At the Paris Home Series, eight of the 12 CDL franchises will be split into two groups for pool play. The two teams from each pool that win two series will advance to the single-elimination bracket to determine the latest Home Series champion.

Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2020 Call of Duty League Paris Home Series, updated with the most recent games on top.

Friday, June 19

Florida Mutineers vs. Paris Legion (Group A)

Florida lead 2-0

Rammaza Hardpoint: 250-148 Florida

Rammaza Search and Destroy: 6-4 Florida

This article will be updated until the Paris Home Series ends on Sunday, June 19.