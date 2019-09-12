PS4 players are reporting login issues with their Activision account for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta

The highly-anticipated launch of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta today has greeted some PlayStation 4 players with a login issue.

Some players are saying that they can’t enter the Modern Warfare beta because they can’t create or log in to their Activision account. “There was a problem with your Activision Account,” the message reads. “Please try again.”

Players have to make sure that their PlayStation ID is linked to a CallofDuty.com Activision account.

Plenty of players are trying to play the Modern Warfare beta at once, so there may be some issues regarding server activity and login issues. Players can expect any issues to be resolved soon.

This article will be updated if more information about login issues becomes available.