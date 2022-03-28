Prestinni announces potential return to competing after Call of Duty Stage 2 Major

Prestinni is looking to compete through Challengers after loss to OpTic.

Following an impressive return to Call of Duty professional play, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson has announced that he intends to compete again after Major Two.

Prestinni competed for the first time in Vanguard on March 27 when he had to sub in for Atlanta FaZe star Chris “Simp” Lehr, who was out due to illness. Despite FaZe losing 3-0 to OpTic Texas, Prestinni performed better than fans anticipated, especially considering he was called up to compete on short notice with little warmup.

After the loss, Prestinni went onto The Flank to talk more about stepping back into the Call of Duty scene after becoming a substitute for the Vanguard season. While he may only be returning to play in Challengers for the foreseeable future, the former Black Ops 4 Champion is back on the sticks.

“The shots that I was hitting today had me surprised,” Prestinni said. “I impressed myself.”

Former Call of Duty pro and host of The Flank Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto pressed Prestinni on whether or not he would be returning to professional play after his performance against OpTic Texas.

“Uh yeah,” Prestinni said. “After Minnesota (Stage Two Major) I was probably going to [compete again].”

When further questioned whether or not he would be competing on the main stage, Prestinni said he would most likely be playing again through Challengers. Prestinni became a substitute for FaZe after being released from the Seattle Surge after an unfortunate season during Cold War. Since joining FaZe, Prestinni has taken a step back from competing until his match against OpTic Texas.