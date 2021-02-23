Paris Legion sweep Florida Mutineers in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage One group play

This was Paris' first win of the season.

Call of Duty League fans have been treated to their first upset of the “Super Week.”

The Paris Legion stunned the Florida Mutineers today, winning the Group B showdown 3-0 to secure their first victory of the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

Related: Group play results for Stage One of 2021 Call of Duty League

Heading into this match, the Mutineers were 1-1 after picking up a win against the Los Angeles Guerrillas yesterday. But Paris were 0-2 after dropping their first two series against OpTic Chicago and the Guerrillas during the first week of Stage One play.

Most fans were likely expecting Florida to take care of business in this series. But Paris had other ideas.

⏱ They played the clock: @ParisLegion grabs the lead and lets the time run out on the opening HP.



1-0 up on the Florida @Mutineers: https://t.co/Rufc40KuUy#EnGarde | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/C6QrMJLoqO — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) February 23, 2021

The Legion kicked off this matchup with an intense two-point win on Garrison Hardpoint. For the first time in this young Black Ops Cold War season, a Hardpoint map came down to the time limit instead of a team reaching 250 points. AquA led the lobby with 38 kills and Skrapz contributed 31 in Paris' 222-220 map one victory.

Skrapz produced another strong performance in map two, Checkmate Search and Destroy. His 12 kills led Paris to a 6-4 win and a 2-0 series advantage. And with all momentum on their side, Paris took Raid Control 3-1 to complete the sweep of the Mutineers.

Following this series, Paris and Florida both now sit at 1-2 in Group B of Stage One. With only three teams in each group earning a spot in the winners bracket of the first Major tournament of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, this match could have huge implications on the final standings of the pool.

Florida will play their final group play match of Stage One against the Atlanta FaZe on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5pm CT. Paris will take on the Toronto Ultra on Friday, Feb. 26 at 3:30pm CT.