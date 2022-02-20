OpTic Texas impress in 3-1 victory over Boston Breach, end CDL Major qualifiers on win streak

OpTic Texas closed an impressive 3-1 victory over the Boston Breach with a dominant three-map win streak today to end their Call of Duty League Major qualifiers.

OpTic lost a nail-biter in the Gavutu Hardpoint, 250-247, and nearly fell behind 0-2 when Boston had a 5-4 lead in the Tuscan Search and Destroy in game two before Texas clutched up and won the final two rounds. From that point on, OpTic were flat-out dominant in the series’ final two maps.

Dashy was his usual self, posting a 1.35 series K/D and dealing more than 10,000 damage over the series’ four games. Shotzzy and iLLeY also had impressive outings, posting 1.13 and 1.14 overall K/Ds, respectively. Dashy’s performance on Gavutu Control, a map that OpTic hadn’t played before the match, with a 1.73 K/D in the 3-0 victory for Texas.

“I’m just super proud of us. Obviously had a rough start that wasn’t ideal at all,” Dashy said after the series. “But we turned it around and I’m super happy that we showed a lot of resilience in doing that.”

OpTic started the season with two losses, losing back-to-back game fives in round 11. Since then, though, Texas have played like the team many expected to be one of the best in the Call of Duty League. Dashy, one of the most skilled players in the world, has been on a tear over OpTic’s three-series winning streak. He has posted 1.24, 1.25, and 1.35 K/Ds vs. the Paris Legion, Toronto Ultra, and the Breach, respectively.

“We want to keep having great practice—that’s probably priority number one,” he said about the team’s focus heading into next month’s Major event. “Probably just cleaning up a few things in our hardpoint right now, especially on Gav and Berlin… Just a couple rotational fixes and I think we’re solid.”

With the loss, Boston fall below .500, finishing the major qualifiers with a 2-3 record. The Breach had their moments early on with wins over the Los Angeles Guerrillas and Paris Legion to start 2-0. Unfortunately for Boston, they lost their last three series heading into next month’s Major. Nero had an impressive outing in the defeat, posting a 1.14 series K/D while dealing more than 10,000 damage.

Both Texas and Boston will be back in action at next month’s OpTic Texas Major. The event will kick off in Arlington, Texas, on March 3.