The second half of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is here, which means all 12 teams will be attempting to capture some momentum as the standings become increasingly more important.

Other than the first Pro-Am Classic, which featured four Challengers teams and did not offer any CDL Points, the teams have had a lengthy break from competition to tinker with new players, roles, and expectations for the next round of qualifying matches for Major Three. And like the first two sets of qualifying matches, the teams will be vying to secure a favorable seed in the next Major, which will take place in Toronto from June 2 to 5.

The London Royal Ravens, New York Subliners, and Minnesota RØKKR have made changes to the rosters that fans may remember from Major Two. Harry is now a starter for London in place of Gismo, KiSMET has returned to the CDL to replace Neptune for NYSL, and Havok is also back in the league as MajorManiak’s replacement in the RØKKR lineup. Additionally, Major One champions OpTic Texas will temporarily be without iLLeY, who is recovering from a thumb injury that ultimately caused him to be pulled out of the starting lineup during the Pro-Am Classic. In his place will be Byron “Prolute” Vera, a Challengers player who won the Challengers North American finals last year.

Regardless of the rosters, each team will play five online seeding matches over the next three weeks. The top eight teams will be placed in the winners bracket, while the bottom four teams will begin the third Major in the losers bracket.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League 2022

Here are the results from the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Major Three online qualifier matches, updated with the most recent match on top.

Friday, May 13

New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta win 3-1

Berlin Hardpoint: 250-229 New York

Bocage Search and Destroy: 6-5 Atlanta

Gavutu Control: 3-1 Atlanta

Tuscan Hardpoint: 250-225 Atlanta

OpTic Texas vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

OpTic win 3-0

Bocage Hardpoint: 250-225 OpTic

Berlin Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Berlin Control: 3-1 OpTic

Los Angeles Thieves vs. London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles win 3-0