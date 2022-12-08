There’s not much time to spend on our journeys around the sun, and people pick and choose the various time-wasters available to them to scrape some sort of meaning from our existence.

In the gaming world, a version of that is the process of completing arbitrary challenges, and by god are we proud of those who complete them.

One particular gamer will probably take some well-deserved shut-eye after completing every single weapon mastery challenge in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

He’s the very first person to complete them, as far as we’re aware, and for that, Dot Esports says congratulations BobbyRandhile.

The CoD grinder completed the arduous task in just over 17 days of playtime, with a total of 2953 Modern Warfare 2 matches already clocked up in his career.

As proof, the small Twitch streamer showcased his long list of banners detailing each and every weapon he mastered along the way.

These challenges require some persistence to complete them. For instance, the Gold challenges need a specific number of kills to unlock without being killed. You’ll also have to complete that a certain number of times to unlock the Gold weapon skins.

If you inspect the CoD grinder’s stats, you’ll notice his solid K/D, and if you were thinking of following in his footsteps, you’ll at least be looking at attempting to rack up at least 76,571 kills.

What really sticks out is his win/loss percentage. It fills this Dot writer with hope you don’t really need to win to complete these achievements. Bobb sports a 0.65 win/loss percentage, meaning you can lose and still break records.

To be fair, of course, his K/D ratio is pretty solid.

So as long as you’re getting your CoD kills, you’re on the right track.