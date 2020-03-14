Ninja says custom loadouts lead to less variety in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has a unique option that allows players to access their own custom loadouts in a match. These loadouts are usually better than any weapons found throughout the map, so most players save up for a Loadout Drop from the Buy Station to gain a competitive advantage. But not everyone is a fan of these custom loadouts—including popular battle royale streamer Ninja.

Ninja voiced his frustrations with the custom loadout system earlier today and explained why he dislikes the feature, arguing that it limits the variety of encounters.

Unpopular opinion. Custom load outs in war zone = everyone has a thermal sniper and there is so much less variety. Annoying getting sniped by 30 people and being thirsted from 400M away cuz some player has an HDR thermal 16x scope and kills me knocked. — Ninja (@Ninja) March 14, 2020

“Custom load outs in Warzone= everyone has a thermal sniper and there is so much less variety,” Ninja wrote. “Annoying getting sniped by 30 people and being thirsted from 400M away.”

Most battle royale games only allow players to use weapons and attachments they find around the map, leading players to hunt for items before they can build their ideal weapon loadout. Custom loadouts negate this process by allowing players to immediately have the best weapons in the game without having to search the map. And although Loadout Drops are the most expensive items at buy stations, squads can pool their money together—making it a relatively easy item to purchase.

DrLupo also expressed his opinion on custom loadouts and stated that most players ignore weapon drops in favor for their own guns. Other players agreed with Ninja and DrLupo, while some stated custom loadouts are a nice change of pace in the battle royale genre.

Call of Duty: Warzone features several mechanics that separate it from other battle royale titles. Players can come back to life after winning a one-vs-one in the Gulag or via a Squad Buyback if their team can afford it. These differences may make Warzone unique, but it might not make for the most balanced experience.