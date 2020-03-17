Ninja died to his own ATV in Call of Duty: Warzone, and it was amazing

The neverending gift-giving clip machine that is Call of Duty: Warzone gave us one of our funniest yet, courtesy of the one and only Ninja.

While playing some matches late last night, early into the morning with Summit and Cloakzy, Ninja made one of the biggest oopsies we’ve seen yet.

Ninja wasn’t streaming, but thankfully, Summit’s perspective caught the hijinx as Ninja and Cloakzy were pushing away from the gas. Ninja hopped on an ATV.

He wasn’t on the vehicle for long, though, as he quickly hopped off and laid down to armor up. He looked up, however, and saw his recently dismounted ATV rolling right back at him.

The back bumper of the ATV slid right into Ninja’s face, instantly killing him with a loud thud. Ninja immediately burst into laughter, and Summit followed soon after once he realized what had happened.

Call of Duty: Warzone seems to always have something funny or amazing in store. This time, Ninja was the butt of the joke, but he seemed to enjoy it just as much as everyone else.