New trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming Outbreak mode teases intense Zombies action

Activision has dropped a new trailer showing off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s upcoming new Zombies mode called Outbreak—and it looks like a ton of fun.

Set to the tune of Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell," the video shows off a team of four slaying zombies and completing objectives around the massive Ural Mountains map.

OUTBREAK launches in #BlackOpsColdWar on February 25. pic.twitter.com/CF8dQADgZE — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 22, 2021

"Hunt down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escort a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or hold out against the zombies in confined Dark Aether regions—complete your objectives and get to Exfil," Activision said. "Will you escape via the chopper or take your chances in the Dark Aether portal for extra rewards?"

The new mode also includes a new Field Upgrade called Frenzied Guard, which basically functions as a taunt and will send all zombies toward the user to help save their teammates from danger. Aetherium Crystals can now also upgrade skills to tiers four and five.

In addition, the trailer revealed that Black Ops Cold War will be hosting a free access week for both Outbreak and multiplayer modes from Feb. 25 through March 4.

Outbreak will go live when season two of Black Ops Cold War begins on Feb. 25. Double XP and double weapon XP will also go live on Feb. 25 for PlayStation players, with Xbox and PC players getting it 24 hours later.