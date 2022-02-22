New Attack on Titan bundle available now in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Harness the power of the Armored Titan next time you drop into Caldera.

Call of Duty has just released its latest operator pack, the Tracer Pack, as part of Vanguard’s collaboration with the massively popular anime series Attack on Titan.

This new pack can be used in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Included are 10 unique items including the Armored Titan operator skin for Roland Zeiment and an Ultra-rare Mastercraft Weapon Blueprint.

Also included in the bundle are a variety of different Call of Duty weapon blueprints, a charm, watch, emblem, spray, and calling card.

It’s time to armor up for war. #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/NVM3zP4cP9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 22, 2022

This is the second operator skin released as part of Call of Duty’s collab with Attack on Titan. Fans will be glad to hear it represents Armored Titan from the show much better than the previously released Levi Ackerman skin did for its source.

Attack on Titan has popped up in many popular games these past few months as the show celebrates its final season–which is airing now. There are only a few episodes left for fans to watch before the show is finished for good.

If you plan on getting your hands on this bundle it is available now via the in-game store for 2,400 COD points. Make sure you act fast so you don’t miss out on the skins.