Nadeshot might temporarily move to Texas with the LA Thieves

100 Thieves recently returned to professional Call of Duty after acquiring the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles Call of Duty League franchise slot in November. A recent job listing revealed the LA Thieves will have a team house in Dallas, TX, and 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot may also move to the Lone Star State.

OpTic Gaming CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez posted a screenshot earlier today of a conversation between him and Nadeshot. In the conversation, Nadeshot states he's moving to Texas for the year and refers to himself as the Frisco kid.

100 Thieves recently posted a job listing for a part-time team manager position in Dallas, and the job description stated the selected applicant would assist the general manager and coach by completing daily tasks for the LA Thieves. The listing also stated that the selected applicant would assist with moving into a new team house in Dallas, TX.

Many fans expected the LA Thieves to remain in Los Angeles. Call of Duty League players are not contractually obligated to compete in the city they represent, however, and the move to Dallas will help negate issues with competing from the west coast.

Dallas is already a growing esports hub as multiple organizations have a presence in the area. Team Envy and OpTic Gaming are currently based in Dallas, and the LA Thieves will bring another major esports organization to the city.

It is unclear if Nadeshot or 100 Thieves have any intention of permanently moving to Texas or if it's a temporary arrangement to be closer to the CDL team.