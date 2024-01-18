Category:
MW3 Zombies players can get free rewards for finishing a match—if they can even start one

Maybe these gifts can ease the pain.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Jan 17, 2024 07:06 pm
A screenshot of the MW3 limited time mode, Vortex, where players can use a Ray Gun.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies might still be broken for you right now, but if you manage to finish a game, you’ will’ll be treated to some sweet rewards.

Legendary Aether Tools, Flawless Aetherium Crystals, and Weapon Cases for the Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, The Scorcher, and V-R11 are all up for grabs just for completing a match, Treyarch announced in a post to social media on Jan. 17. These rewards will be available to earn until Zombies season 2 drops on Feb. 7, so you have plenty of time. If you’ve already finished a match then you may have already noticed the loot in your stash.

Zombies CoD
It’s been a struggle. Image via activision

This extra time is going to come in clutch, as playing MW3 is not the most enjoyable endeavor right now. Since the Season One Reloaded update dropped, there have been several major issues plaguing the game, all part of the MW3 experience and not just Zombies.

On the undead front, these problems include not being able to save loadouts, Dog House and Turret bugs, and more. Needless to say, there are a few issues that the devs are going to need to fix in the coming hours and days. And the problems don’t stop there: Warzone has also seen terrible issues in the last few hours. Fortunately, the devs say they are on the case.

The worst part? As a result of this disastrous patch, Ranked Play has been delayed for MW3, and as of right now there is no date for when it will finally land. We’d expect it will go live once these issues have been resolved, so hopefully that doesn’t take the devs too long.

Of course, the silver lining of all of this is that while you suffer through these issues, you can ease the pain with free Zombies loot.

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com