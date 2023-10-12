The second weekend of the Modern Warfare 3 open beta is upon us. But before Xbox and PC players can join in on the action, some big changes are being made by Sledgehammer in a critical update today.

This weekend will feature the inclusion of the Highrise map in core multiplayer, as well as the new Cutthroat game mode and the return of competitive cornerstone mode Search and Destroy. But a new, major aspect to the game’s UI is being added, a popular weapon choice is getting massively nerfed, and the new Tac-Stance is getting a significant upgrade.

“Enemy Operators will now display a red nameplate above their head,” according to the patch notes. This is the only note included in the gameplay section of today’s notes, other than a developer comment addressing a still-being-prepared update that will decrease the slide-to-sprint delay. Nameplates are not new to Call of Duty but a common complaint heard from players in the first MW3 open beta weekend was visibility, which resulted in lots of friendly fire incidents.

Another major change included in the patch notes is the nerfs to the Striker SMG. The Striker has had its medium-to-long range damage capabilities nerfed, with significant reductions to its near-medium and far-medium damage and range, as well as its minimum damage and headshot/lower-arm damage multipliers.

Tac-Stance, the new aiming mechanic that serves as a middle ground between hip fire and aim-down sights, is getting a huge upgrade in the patch notes. The bullet spread for Tac-Stance while sliding is getting reduced drastically for several major weapon classes: ARs, SMGs, LMGs, marksman rifles, and pistols. Expect to see a lot more Tac-Stance sliding this weekend.

The full patch notes for today’s update also include a nerf to the Guardian-SC killstreak and some map and stability fixes, among other changes. The second weekend of the MW3 open beta will open up to pre-orderers on Oct. 12 at 12pm CT.

