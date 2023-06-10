MW2 Season 4: Release date, leaks, and more

Everything you need to know about the new season.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Two (MW2) season four is almost here, bringing tons of new content and a new Battle Pass. Activision released more information and confirmed some leaks about the new season in a blog post on June 7, confirming the update will bring seven new multiplayer maps, three weapons, five operators, two modes, and a new event.

MW2 Season 4 release date

The new season of MW2 releases on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 am CT, according to Activision. The update will be done across all available platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The update will be done the same as it has been with the previous seasons.

New multiplayer maps and an event

Six new multiplayer maps are coming to MW2 at the launch of season four: Showdown, Kunstenaar District, Mawizeh Marsh, Mercado, Penthouse, and Ahkdar Village, a mix of 6v6 maps, battle maps, and gunfight maps.

The two 6v6 core maps are Showdown—returning from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare—and Kunstenaar District. The latter is located near a museum on the new map Vondel.

The two battle maps are Mawizeh Marshlands and Ahkdar Village, both located in the Al Mazrah region. While the two gunfight maps are Mercado in Las Almas and Penthouse set in Chicago.

With the addition of the new map Vodel to Warzone, MW2 players can explore the map in the “Assault on Vodel” event coming with season four going until July 7. You will have to reclaim the city from a returning operator.

Vodel is a medium-sized map placed between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Players will see an urban setting with parkour routes, large structures, and a canal system.

Some of the attractions among the tall buildings and houses include a medieval castle, an abandoned Zoo, a Greek Revival–styled City Hall, and a soccer Stadium.

MW2 new operators: everything we know so far

Tracer Pack: Izanami Operator Bundle. Image via Activision

Three operators will arrive in MW2 with the new season: Nikto, Ana Vega, Izanami, Butch, and Io—the BlackCell operator.

Nikto

Nikto is a returning character from the first season, which was originally released in 2019. This masked operator worked for the Allegiance faction in Modern Warfare but now is “operating in both Al Mazrah and Vondel,” according to Activision.

He will be the protagonist in the Assault on Vondel event as the leader of a clandestine army.

Ana Vega

There were rumors that a female operator called Heather would be added, but Ana turned out to be the new addition to the Call of Duty universe. Although she never met her parents, she followed their career in the army since they were paramedics and army reservists.

Izanami

Activision chose to keep this operator’s information hidden until the launch. The only thing we know is that she will be part of the Tracer Pack: Izanami Operator Bundle.

Butch

The same can be said about Butch. Activision held back the details of this character, and not even his appearance has been revealed.

Io

Similarly, Io doesn’t have any information about them either at the time of writing.

New game modes in MW2 season four

Teaser image for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s season four update. Image via Activision

Season four is bringing two playlist updates: Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue. Both can now have double the number of players as 12v12 modes, while the 6v6 mode remains available in Quick Play.

Completing the various challenges introduced in season 4 will grant you medals, which will unlock personal and community-wide rewards alike.

These weapons are coming to MW2 in season four

Players can unlock three new weapons with the new season’s battle pass at launch: Tempus Razorback, ISO 45, and Tonfa. A shotgun will also be added sometime mid-season.

Tempus Razorback is an Assault Riffle and can be unlocked in Battle Pass Sector D13. ISO 45 is a Submachine gun and can be unlocked in Sector D19.

Tonfa is a Meele weapon based on a Japanese martial art weapon used for defense. This weapon can be unlocked during the Assault on Vondel event, along with the “Lion’s Share” Weapon Blueprint.

This weapon will add new Finishing Moves and offer “a unique change-of-pace option within the Secondary Melee Weapon pool,” according to Activision.

