MW2 season 3 game modes: Cranked, Face Off, and GW Infected explained

The third season of Modern Warfare 2 is upon us, and this new update is bringing a whole barracks full of content, including new core maps, Warzone Resurgence on Al-Mazrah, and a ton of fresh weapons and operators to choose from.

There are also a handful of game modes being added to the game for season three, including some fan favorites from previous Call of Duty installments. The returning modes can be found in the weekly playlist rotation and will be bringing some of the best experiences in CoD back for you and your friends to enjoy.

Here are the three returning game modes in MW2.

All new MW2 season three game modes

Cranked

Cranked should be familiar for any soldiers who played Call of Duty: Ghosts, the Modern Warfare reboot, or Black Ops: Cold War. This mode enhances Team Deathmatch by giving every player a countdown whenever they take out an enemy combatant. Players with a countdown must continue to chain kills to increase the time on their countdown, before it reaches zero.

Once the timer runs out, the player will meet a rather explosive death, which means every person will be racing against the clock to find their next target. It also ensures the action will never stop, especially with every Cranked elimination awarding one extra point per kill when compared to a regular elimination’s single point.

GW Infected

In this classic game mode, one player is chosen at random to be patient zero, as the rest of the lobby runs away from them to avoid joining the Infected team. Infected players are only armed with a combat and throwing knife, but once they find a kill, that unfortunate opponent will spawn back as an Infected.

It will be a bit easier to earn killstreaks in the game mode, but overall, it will be utter chaos once the Infected team starts to ramp up and the swarm begins to overwhelm every available place of solace. Luckily for the Survivors, these modes will be featured on bigger maps, which means bigger and stronger means of defense will be at their disposal.

Face Off

Face Off features more tactical gameplay with players colliding in three-on-three battles. The maps are also traditionally a lot tighter than other, regular maps found on typical game modes, which means encounters are a lot more hectic and frequent.

This game mode will, however, be available later in the year, closer to the mid-season update.