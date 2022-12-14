Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is free to play this weekend, but only on specific maps and modes

Free to try because they want you to buy.

Players on the fence about Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer will have a chance to try it out free of charge just ahead of the holiday rush.

MW2’s multiplayer will be free to play from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19 in a limited capacity. The full suite of options aren’t available during the free access period, but it’s enough to give players a taste of the title to see if they’re interested in more.

Your Shipment has arrived 🚢📦



Deliver mayhem on this reimagined close-quarter classic plus more in the Season 01 Reloaded free content update, available now. pic.twitter.com/gqpt8nHhBf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2022

The free weekend includes three maps, including Shipment, which was just added today as part of the Season 01 Reloaded update. The other maps are Farm 18 and El Asilo, which are core maps from the multiplayer experience.

Playable modes on the three maps are Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint. The free weekend offers a solid array of respawn modes that are classic to the CoD experience.

Warzone 2 is a free-to-play experience that’s enhanced by the paid premium MW2 title. Free access weekends like this are common to draw more players in to purchase the current CoD title, which also includes an XP boost in Warzone 2 when purchased.

MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ are all available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.