MW2 camo progress reset? Here’s why and what to do

Since the season one Reloaded update went live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, an entirely new batch of glitches have appeared across multiplayer. One of the more frustrating glitches has had to do with camos. After the update, players noticed that their camo progress for Gold, Platinum, and Polyatomic had been entirely reset.

There were reports of players seeing 0/51 progress for Polyatomic, even though players had several Platinum weapons that would give them progress for the camo. Moreover, players were unable to see how many camos they needed for Gold and Platinum. While all of this is quite frustrating for camo grinders, there are some fixes that worked for the community.

How to fix the MW2 camo reset glitch

Unlock new camos

The first and easiest fix that we found is to simply keep grinding your camos. When you unlock a new camo, whether it’s for Gold, Platinum, or Polyatomic, your progress across all of the camos will return. For example, if you complete a base camo challenge to make progress toward Gold on a weapon, your entire progress will return for Gold and any other Mastery Camo. This also works for Platinum and Polyatomic.

While it might seem like your camos are completely locked, if you simply ignore that fact and continue doing challenges, your camo progress should come back. This especially goes for the Chimera, which players have reported is not tracking at all. However, if you get 25 long shots for the Platinum camo, for example, the challenge will still be completed even though it might not be tracking.

Restart and uninstall

Another fix that players found was simply restarting their Modern Warfare 2 application. Some players also had to uninstall and reinstall to see their camo progress return. These methods aren’t as reliable as the previous one, though. We suggest grinding for your camos and seeing if you can still unlock them before trying to uninstall your game.

At the time of writing, though, it appears that a majority of players should see their camos return to their original progress. If players are still having problems with their camos, they can try the fixes above.