Modern Warfare 3 devs to test ‘non-disbanding’ lobbies

Matchmaking woes in online multiplayer games are annoying, to say the least, but MW3 players will be able to avoid long wait times soon. Sledgehammer Games is already en route to delivering a solution—non-disbanding lobbies—which has been a much-requested feature in Call of Duty games since forever.

In a Reddit AMA on Nov. 19, the MW3 devs answered a player’s query about non-disbanding lobbies, confirming they’ve been planning to test it with a cohort of players in a future update, and if things go well, consider rolling it out globally for Modern Warfare 3.

For those wondering, non-disbanding lobbies—also known as persistent lobbies—are basically lobbies that don’t break after the match ends. It allows you to play against the same enemies and teammates again, as well as eliminates the need for the game to find a new lobby full of players for your next match. The result? Drastically reduced matchmaking times and the opportunity to challenge that skillful enemy in your last match. It also lets players choose to load into the same lobby as a way to avoid toxicity and sweaty competition.

Non-disbanding lobbies isn’t a new concept in the franchise; it was a part of CoD games before Modern Warfare 2019. Players think it was removed because the feature clashes with the controversial skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system, making the algorithm more complicated to balance.

2022’s MW2 received an alternative to non-disbanding lobbies in the form of “Play Again” where players were given the option to stick to the same team in season five, but not the same enemy team. Black Ops Cold War also had persistent lobbies in its Alpha test phase, but it was removed during its final release.

It sure looks like Activision has decided to pay heed to community requests for once, now that Modern Warfare 3 seems to be on its way to embracing repeating lobbies—finally.