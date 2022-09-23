Modern Warfare 2’s beta arrived on PC yesterday, and so did the hackers

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made its way to PC and Xbox yesterday—and it looks like hackers have arrived, too.

Several posts on social media like TikTok have appeared online, showing players using hacks in the beta. The videos include wallhacks and aimbots, turning the offending player into an unstoppable cheater.

Hackers on day one of the #MW2 beta 🙃

pic.twitter.com/n4jgnDOAkb — CDL Intel (@intelCDL) September 23, 2022

In general, Activision’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat service has done a solid job of curbing the majority of hackers in CoD’s online world. But obviously, some slip through the cracks, and it’s disheartening to see on the very first day the new game is playable on PC.

Xbox and PC joined the pool of PlayStation players from last week’s exclusive beta yesterday. The PC version has experienced a variety of issues including crashes, server instability, and numerous glitches and bugs.

Thankfully, console players can avoid the majority of cheaters by turning off crossplay in the game’s options, but that also limits the player pool and prevents them from playing with any friend who might have the game on PC.

Last night, Infinity Ward rolled out an update for the beta with various weapon nerfs and audio adjustments. The beta concludes in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 27.