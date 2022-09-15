Modern Warfare 2 will feature a firing range to fine-tune weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a firing range for players to practice their movement and gun skill before jumping into a match.

For the first time since Call of Duty: WWII, there will be a new warm-up tactic through the firing range. This firing range will be available to all players when MW2 launches on Oct. 28 and will feature three lanes with areas for mantling and multiple targets at different ranges for players to fire at.

The last time we saw a firing range, it was located in the Headquarters section of the WWII lobby and had challenges for players to complete through different sequences. A similar firing range will now be added to MW2 as a way to warm up and get ready for upcoming matches. Whether the new firing range will feature challenges for players to complete is yet to be determined. But it is expected to be less of a social hub like it was in WWII and more of a practice range this time around.

This range will allow players to fine-tune their guns before hitting the live servers, which will allow for less scrambling while in the game. MW2 will have an advanced and re-defined gunsmith system for the new weapons that will allow them to be heightened to a player’s specific playstyle. The firing range will let players to get a true sense of their weapon’s handling and be able to change whatever attachments they need to get that perfect feel.