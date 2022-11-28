Modern Warfare 2 FC event: Should you support Tunisia or France?

You have to play the odds to unlock the blueprints.

The World Cup is here to turn everyone into a soccer fan for the month, and Call of Duty is taking the opportunity to connect its fans with the premier sporting event.

Throughout the remainder of the 2022 World Cup, Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to participate in a prediction event to unlock weapon blueprints and other rewards. Considering you need to get two correct predictions to unlock the weapon blueprint, you’ll need to do some research to place a safe bet, and the upcoming match features Tunisia and France.

Should you support Tunisia or France in the Modern Warfare 2 FC event?

At time of writing, France is in the lead of Group D with two victories, while Tunisia is at the bottom with a draw and a loss.

Considering France also has one of the strongest squads in the World Cup, the odds are currently favoring the Europeans. Google calculates France’s win probability at 65 percent while giving Tunisia a 13 percent chance to win and the possibility of a draw at 22 percent.

Screengrab via Google

Unless you’re rooting for a Cinderella story that will be based on Tunisia’s defensive play, you should support France in the Modern Warfare 2 FC event since they’re one of the tournament’s favorites.

How to choose a team in Modern Warfare 2’s FC event