Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Trophy Hunt start and end times

Season three of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will officially arrive on April 12, introducing a new limited-time event for players to earn additional goodies and cosmetics that are outside of the traditional battle pass.

Trophy Hunt is the new special event that will allow players to earn trophies from getting kills across MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2, or DMZ. In multiplayer, players earn a trophy for killing an enemy (and picking up the trophy in non-round-based modes). In both Warzone 2 and DMZ, players earn trophies from defeating enemy players and AI combatants but must bank them by winning or exfiltrating, or by banking them at a buy station.

Players can exchange those trophies for “a variety of rewards” in the Trophy Hunt event section, including the “Nightsting” and “Venom Strikes” assault rifle blueprints. There are also completion rewards players can acquire in the form of operator skins, plus additional rewards that will be added later during the event itself.

But how long will players be able to hunt?

When does Trophy Hunt start and end in MW2 and Warzone 2?

The Trophy Hunt event is going to start with the launch of season three on April 12. Trophy Hunt will end with the launch of the season three reloaded midseason update, which will come “later in May,” according to Activision.

At the conclusion of Trophy Hunt, any unspent Tokens are automatically converted to XP when the event ends. Players will have until the end of the event to collect 10 items and then all 15 items to earn the two operator skins.