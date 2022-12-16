Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 finally get long-awaited gun customization change

All that hard work you put into making the best-customized gun in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 can now be saved, thanks to an update from the Infinity Ward devs.

No longer will you have to change each and every CoD attachment every time you want to try something new. You’ll be able to save your custom load-outs so you can build weaponry based on the situation you’re in.

The devs shared the changes in a tweet on Thursday, Dec. 15. In the update, they told players: “In the Gunsmith, save custom attachments and aesthetics into a named weapon that can be reused in any loadout.”

This change comes alongside a series of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 changes, including the introduction of the fan-favorite Shipment map and more.

You can now save a Custom Mod in #MWII and #Warzone2! In the Gunsmith, save custom attachments and aesthetics into a named weapon that can be reused in ANY loadout. pic.twitter.com/QhBlN2WLA0 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 15, 2022

Warzone 2 and MW2 players will be able to use this feature by simply looking to the bottom-left corner of the screen as your customizing attachments.

You’ll see a prompt saying “Save Custom Mod” sitting, waiting to be clicked. Then you’ll get the option to name your customized Warzone or MW2 loadout the best name possible. As soon as you’ve done that, you’ll have yourself a brand new set customization you can chop and change, and use whenever you see fit.

There have been a series of changes in the CoD sphere, with new limited-time modes, operator skins, and also including double XP weekends to keep the player base on the multiplayer grind, and this change was long-awaited and needed.