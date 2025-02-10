Forgot password
Image via Activision
Missed BO6's double XP weekend? Treyarch's giving you a chance to catch up on the grind lost to PSN outage

Worry not, because making up for time lost is paramount.
Published: Feb 10, 2025 01:07 pm

Call of Duty players who had their double XP time taken away by the PSN outage, Super Bowl, or other activities will have 48 hours to make up for lost time.

Treyarch confirmed that Black Ops 6 and Warzone double XP weekend is being extended by two days and will now end on Feb. 12 at 11am CT instead of today at the same time, like it was originally supposed to.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Terminator BO6 skin
The Terminator event is ongoing, too. Image via Activision

Treyarch didn’t give a reason for the double XP extension, but it definitely coincides with the 24-hour PlayStation Network outage that began on Friday and ended on Saturday. Sony is offering five days of PlayStation Plus as recompense for the network problem, but that did nothing to help those who looked to grind CoD’s XP event.

“Didn’t get to play as much as you wanted over the weekend?” Treyarch teased. “We got you.” And so players logging into CoD will see that double XP is still going and will now last through until the middle of the day on Wednesday, too.

Other game events affected by the outage included the contest mode of Destiny 2’s new dungeon, and Monster Hunter Wilds’ open beta test. Both games have confirmed additional time to make up for the outage, and now CoD has joined the party.

Double XP in CoD is always an event, especially as players look to grind through levels of Prestige to reach Master Prestige, or rank up weapons with double weapon XP to unlock camos or finish their collections. With PSN’s unfortunate downtime, you can imagine the frustration of players and CoD devs alike. But now, even though the double XP continues through the work week, it’s better than nothing.

When double XP ends, it will likely be a little over a week until the midseason Season Two Reloaded update hits BO6 and Warzone, adding new weapons, a new map, and more content to the games.

